Marco Fuser made is Test debut for Italy in 2012

Italy lock Marco Fuser has joined Newcastle Falcons from Benetton Treviso on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old, capped 33 times for the Azzurri, made 119 appearances in eight seasons with Pro14 side Treviso.

Fuser is the second summer arrival ahead of the Falcons' return to the Premiership, with Argentina centre Matias Orlando signing in July.

"Marco has performed at a consistently high level," Falcons boss Dean Richards told the club website.

"He's a real grafter who just gets on with the basics, and those are precisely the guys you need in that engine room.

"He's a destructive tackler who enjoys the tighter aspects of the game, and it's one of those important building blocks for us as we look to make an impact on our Gallagher Premiership return."