Ryan Bower made his 100th appearance for Worcester in their 34-28 European Challenge Cup win over Dragons on 7 December 2019

Leicester Tigers have re-signed Worcester Warriors forward Ryan Bower.

The 29-year-old loosehead prop, whose Worcester deal expired in June, returns to Welford Road on a one-year contract that takes in the rest of this season and the 2020-21 Premiership campaign.

Bower has made 105 appearances for the Warriors since signing from Leicester in 2014.

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons said he was "really pleased" that Bower had got a move to Leicester.

"Bowser is a good bloke, who has made a valuable contribution to Warriors over a number of years," said Solomons.

Bower, who also had two spells on loan with Championship club Nottingham, made his original Leicester debut in 2010.

Leicester are 11th in the Premiership, a place behind Worcester.

They are due to resume their season on Saturday, 15 August with a trip to leaders Exeter.

Bower is the seventh Tigers signing ahead of the restart, on top of forwards Jasper Wiese and Luke Wallace, and four backs in Fijiian Kini Murimurivalu, Argentina's Matias Morini and Super Rugby pair Kobus Van Wyk and Guy Porter.