John Dalziel joined Glasgow Warriors for the 2019-20 season

John Dalziel is Scotland's new forwards coach, while scrummaging coach Pieter de Villiers has been kept on.

Dalziel will leave his assistant's role at Glasgow Warriors later this month after a season at the Pro14 club.

The former Melrose head coach had previously spent two years in charge of the Scotland 7s team.

De Villiers had joined Gregor Townsend's staff in a consultancy capacity for this year's Six Nations campaign.

The Scotland head coach hailed the "real impact" made by the South Africa-born former France international.

"He is passionate about the scrum and developing players to succeed in this important sector of the game, and his valuable contributions were evident in the matches we played," he said.

"There is much more to come from our forward pack, so we look forward to working with Pieter in his drive to make further progress."

On Dalziel's rise through the ranks, Townsend added: "He has been impressive in every coaching challenge he's had.

"He has worked closely with a number of our current Scotland players, which will be an important factor in preparing the forwards for Test match rugby within a short timeframe."

Dalziel replaces Danny Wilson in the international set-up, with the former Cardiff Blues boss having already taken over as Glasgow Warriors head coach.