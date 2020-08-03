McFarland is hugely excited about Ulster's return after the Covid-19 lockdown

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has said there is "no fresh slate" for his players despite almost six months with no action.

As the Pro14 resumes, Ulster will play Connacht on 23 August and Leinster the following weekend, both behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster need two points to reach the semi-finals and McFarland said that must be their focus.

"We've got a lot to play for," he told Sportsound Extra Time.

"We need a minimum of two points from effectively two away games to reach the semi-finals and these are going to be big, fully-loaded inter-provincial derbies.

"There is nothing taken for granted from our perspective and we will approach this Connacht match as a 'win and in' game.

"I don't think mentally the Connacht game is a fresh slate. Our last experience of playing may have been a long time ago, but these next two games are just an extension of the competition.

"We will carry on in the position we were in, knowing that we need to win a game against Connacht to get into a semi-final. We haven't changed many players, so a lot of what we are doing now is building on what we did before."

Ulster players returned to training at the end of June

Ulster were able to return to graduated training five weeks ago, but it was only last week that the squad was able to train fully on the pitch.

McFarland has said his players will have to deal with not being fully match-fit when they return to competitive action.

"There is no doubt it is not possible to get full match fitness as we are not allowed to play pre-season friendly games," said McFarland, whose side also have a European Champions Cup quarter-final away to Toulouse on 20 September to look forward to.

"Last week was the first week we were able to do scrum and maul and, prior to that, there was the gradual introduction of line-outs, contact, tackling, using shields and actually using the ball.

"We are now at a stage where our rugby training on the pitch looks like it would have looked normally, but the rest of the facility operates in a totally different way, with one-way systems and social distancing."

Ulster are currently in second place in the Pro-14's Conference A, with a nine-point advantage over third-placed Glasgow. Those finishing in the top two places in each group will contest the semi-finals on 4/5/6 September.

