Gabriel Ibitoye first joined Harlequins at the age of 12 and made his first-team debut in 2017

Harlequins winger Gabriel Ibitoye has joined French Top14 side Agen after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee.

The 22-year-old scored 10 tries in 21 appearances for Quins during the Covid 19-interrupted 2019-20 season.

He has signed a two-year deal with Agen, who were 11th in the table when their season was abandoned in April.

The new Top14 season starts on Friday, 4 September, with Agen opening their campaign against Castres Olympique on Saturday, 5 September.