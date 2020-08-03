Gabriel Ibitoye: Harlequins winger moves to French top14 club Agen
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins winger Gabriel Ibitoye has joined French Top14 side Agen after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee.
The 22-year-old scored 10 tries in 21 appearances for Quins during the Covid 19-interrupted 2019-20 season.
He has signed a two-year deal with Agen, who were 11th in the table when their season was abandoned in April.
The new Top14 season starts on Friday, 4 September, with Agen opening their campaign against Castres Olympique on Saturday, 5 September.