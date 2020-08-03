Brown has had a taste of coaching with the Scotland squad since hanging up his boots

Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown has joined the Glasgow Warriors coaching staff 10 years after leaving the club.

The 38-year-old, capped 64 times, will focus on the contact area at Scotstoun.

"It's a club I've got a lot of love for," said the ex-back-row, who retired from playing with Saracens in 2017.

"I've had a fantastic 10 years at Saracens, and I've learnt so much on and off the pitch, and the chance to take up a senior role like this with Glasgow was too good to turn down."

Brown, who had been working with the Saracens academy and has been involved with coaching the Scotland squad, added: "You take a lot of lessons from your playing career into coaching.

"I've been fortunate enough to have some unbelievable coaches over the years, so you take as many lessons as you can and try to influence your own coaching style.

"There's a good mix of senior players and younger guys, which is really exciting for me. Seeing where we can take those younger players and take the club to in future is something I'm really looking forward to.

"I also know what makes a really successful environment from my time at Saracens, and I'm excited to see where we can go as a club."

Meanwhile, John Dalziel is moving on to take up the position of forwards coach with Scotland and it has been confirmed that tighthead prop and scrummage coach Petrus Du Plessis has departed to take on another coaching position.