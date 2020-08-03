Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ryan is in a race to be fit for the resumption of Ireland's Six Nations campaign

Leinster lock James Ryan will miss the remainder of the Pro14 season and the province's Champions Cup quarter-final following shoulder surgery.

The Ireland second row is expected to be out for the 10-12 weeks, meaning his participation would not be certain even if Leinster reached the European final on 17 October.

Ireland will hope to be able to call upon the influential 24-year-old when their Six Nations campaign resumes against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on 24 October.

Leinster, who have already qualified for the Pro14 semi-finals, return to action against Munster on 22 August before facing Ulster the following week.

They will hope to defend their trophy before meeting Saracens in the last eight of the Champions Cup on 19 September.

The province will also be without wing Adam Byrne, who will have hamstring surgery this week and is facing up to 12 weeks on the sideline.