Ludik has made 105 Ulster appearances since joining from Agen in 2014

Louis Ludik is planning for life after rugby, but he is not willing to set a date for his curtain call just yet.

At 33 the South African is one of Ulster's elder statesmen, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season Ludik was well aware that the 2019-20 campaign could be his last.

But, with lockdown, came a three-month injury-free break that gave Ludik's body an unprecedented chance to rest, and added fuel to the ever-present belief that there might still be more in the tank.

"The body is obviously feeling good without having massive hits in the last couple of months," reflected Ludik.

"It's the first time I've had so much time off not being injured and just resting the body.

"The most important thing is how I play and if Ulster are happy with how I play."

Having arrived from French side Agen in 2014, Ludik has forged a reputation as Ulster's reliable, unshakeable option in the back three who has stuck with the province through the turbulent days and is now reaping the rewards with the club seemingly back on an upward curve.

But still, time keeps on moving and the South African is determined not to be shocked when his body finally tells him it is time to hang up the boots.

Now settled in Belfast, Ludik and his wife Chame have joined forces with former team-mate Schalk van der Merwe, setting up a meat delivery business distributing Irish produce with a South African twist to outlets across the island.

Taking the plunge into business ownership amid global financial uncertainty is, admits Ludik, a step into the unknown, but one which he firmly believes will provide him with the goal-orientated motivation that has driven him through his rugby career.

Ulster's Ludik looks ahead to life without rugby

So there is a plan for life after rugby, but Ludik has been well warned of the dangers of prematurely ending his playing career.

"A lot of us players have 100% job satisfaction, and to be able to replicate that after rugby is tough, Ludik said.

"All the players who have retired, like Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble, say play as long you can.

"Even though you might have the opportunity of something great after, once you stop you can't go back.

"It would be difficult to say no to a contract extension, because I'm comfortable as a rugby player and you want to play as long as you can."

'The weather is a challenge, but we love Belfast'

There remains uncertainty over how much longer he will represent Ulster, but Ludik is clear that, even after he retires from rugby, Belfast will remain home.

"We absolutely love Belfast. My son was born here five years ago," added Ludik.

"The weather obviously is always a challenge but it's a great place and it's such a comfortable lifestyle.

"You're in Europe, it is safe and you can travel the world.

"We are enjoying our time here, the most important thing is to enjoy it and that is what we are doing."

Ludik is back in training as Ulster gear up for their return to action against Connacht on 23 August.

Still in contention in the Pro14 and the Champions Cup, there is much on the field for Ludik to get excited by this season, and perhaps even beyond.