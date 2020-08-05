Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies has confirmed the four Welsh Pro14 regions are negotiating with their players about pay cuts.

In April, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) over a 25% salary reduction that would last for three months.

More talks to extend that deal failed to bring a collective agreement.

Davies says "localised" discussions are now taking place.

"The PRB is the vehicle that handles all negotiations and distribution models," said Davies.

"They've worked closely with the WRPA over the last few months and basically arrived at a framework they thought was reasonable and fair under the current circumstances.

"The agreement then was that each of the four regions (Dragons, Ospreys, Cardiff Blues and Scarlets) will work on a more localised basis, so I know those discussions are moving on.

"I'm not directly privy to them, but I'd like to think they would be finalised before too long."

With no rugby played in Wales since March, the WRU could lose £50m if it does not host international matches for the rest of this year.

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac are among the senior executives who have accepted continued 25% pay cuts, while other staff members have had a 10% reduction in salary.

Under a banding system introduced last year, the WRU pays 80% of the salaries of the 38 top-ranked players in Wales, with the players' regions contributing the remaining 20%.

Salaries for players outside that top tier are paid for entirely by the regions.

'Moving in right direction'

Davies has said the governing body is seeking a loan of around £20m to help cope with the coronavirus crisis and that quest was moving in the right direction.

"There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes," said Davies.

"With loans of that nature, there's a lot of due diligence work going on which any lender would want to do before lending that sort of money.

"It's moving in the right direction and (there is) no real time deadline.

"It will be predominantly going to be fed into the regions so they become sort of sustainable."