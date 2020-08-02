Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Franco Marais will link up with his new club in Japan, Red Hurricanes, at the end of the Premiership season

Gloucester hooker Franco Marais has agreed a short-term deal to see out the rest of the 2019-20 Premiership season.

It was reported in June that the 27-year-old South African was to follow former Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann to Japan.

Along with Gloucester team-mates Owen Williams and Tom Marshall, Marais was to join NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

Gloucester now say that Marais "will return to Kingsholm until the end of the season".

And he will link up with the Japanese Top League side at the end of the delayed Premiership campaign, which is scheduled to resume on 14 August with Gloucester ninth in the table.

Marais, who has made 35 appearances for Gloucester, will rejoin the squad for training on Monday.