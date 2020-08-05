Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ieuan Evans was a member of British and Irish Lions Test series winning sides in 1989 and 1997

Former Wales internationals Ieuan Evans and Nigel Davies will stand against Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies for a place on the governing body's National Council.

Evans and Davies lost out to John Manders in the last ballot.

Davies is standing to be a National Council member for a third term and was initially elected chairman in October 2014.

Nominations for the council roles closed on 3 August.

Ballot papers will be issued to member clubs in the next few days.

"I would like to reiterate my desire to offer a period of continuity and stability to Welsh rugby by serving a further term during these tough times," said Davies.

"If member clubs decide they want me to do so, I will take up the mantle during what would be my third and final term with as much passion and enthusiasm as I did in my first.

"I feel the same sense of duty and allegiance to Welsh rugby as I did in 2014 when I was first elected and cannot justify to myself the thought of leaving at what is possibly our national game's time of greatest need."

Davies had said it was unlikely he would be seeking a third term as WRU chairman, with the future of chief executive Martyn Phillips potentially a decisive factor in his final decision.

Nigel Davies is a former Scarlets, Wales and Gloucester coach

Davies indicated he would only stand again for chairman if some continuity was required at the highest levels within the WRU.

Phillips extended his stay to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic and will stand down in the autumn.

Interviews will begin this week for the new chief executive with six candidates in line for the role.

"What I've said all along is I wouldn't do a third term as chairman because we changed the governance," said Davies.

"However, I've been frank with the board and said I think it would be sensible to look at an extension, whether that's a year or 18 months.

"I'd be prepared to do that on a short-term basis. That would be my recommendation but that's going to be up to other people to decide."