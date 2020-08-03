Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Roberts made his Stormers debut against the Hurricanes in February 2020

Wales centre Jamie Roberts is set to return to regional rugby after seven years away by joining Dragons.

Roberts returned to Wales in April amid the coronavirus pandemic after a short stint with the Stormers in South Africa.

The 33-year-old has been in talks with Dragons.

He announced on Sunday evening on S4C's Super Rugby Aotearoa that more news might emerge on Monday.

The region are waiting to confirm the Roberts deal and are also interested in signing Wales-qualified prop Greg Bateman, who left Leicester in July.

Roberts left Cardiff Blues in 2013 for Racing 92 in France and has since played for Harlequins and Bath in England and Stormers.

He won the last of 94 Wales caps in November 2017 and remains available for Test selection. Roberts has also won three caps for the British and Irish Lions, in 2009 and 2013.

Dragons had been in the market for former Leinster centre Joe Tomane, but their move for the Australian international stalled.

Roberts will join Wales centre Nick Tompkins, who has signed for a year on loan from Saracens, while another international back, Jonah Holmes, has also arrived at Rodney Parade.

Wales-qualified lock Joe Maksymiw has joined from Connacht but international second-row Cory Hill has left for Cardiff Blues.

Rhodri Williams, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Jordan Williams, Will Talbot-Davies, Owen Jenkins, Rio Dyer, Arwel Robson and Dafydd Howells have signed new contracts to stay at Rodney Parade.