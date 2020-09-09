Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards helped guide France to a 27-23 win over his old side in Cardiff in February 2020

Former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards is looking forward to another reunion with his old side when Wayne Pivac's team travel to France.

Wales will face France in a Six Nations warm-up match in Paris on 24 October ahead of the final weekend of the delayed tournament.

Edwards has faced Wales already, when France won in Cardiff in February 2020.

"There will always be a part of me in Wales, 100% until the day I die," said Edwards.

"I am still in touch with quite a number of people in Wales and had incredibly happy times there.

"We'll have a drink after the match and my best mate works there in Paul Stridgeon (Welsh Rugby Union head of physical performance). I always keep my eye on what's happening back in Wales."

Shaun Edwards and Paul Stridgeon, both originally from Wigan, celebrate the 2019 Grand Slam with Wales

France have a chance of winning the tournament, which has four matches outstanding, having been halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland play Italy on 24 October before the finale seven days later, when Wales host Scotland, England travel to Italy and the Irish face France in Paris.

So while France's meeting with Wales at the Stade de France is only a warm-up match, Edwards believes victory will be important.

"The fact everybody is having a warm-up game will keep things interesting," said Edwards.

"It is a warm-up in inverted commas and there is no such thing as a friendly at international level.

"I'm pretty sure like the last eight or nine games between France and Wales, it will probably be a one-score game.

"The result is the reason you play the game - it's about winning. We want to build up a reputation to be difficult to play against and to do that you have to win games.

"Every game is important to me and winning at home is a huge incentive."

A French win would also help ease the pain of their last Six Nations match, against Scotland, which ended in defeat at Murrayfield after Les Bleus had won their opening three games.

"We spoke about that in a meeting the other day and somebody brought up the Scotland loss and I said I think about it every day, that's the kind of person I am," said Edwards. "I dwell on the defeats probably more than the victories.

"I think my gifts are on the pitch so it's good to be back. I wouldn't say that I'm fantastic politician or anything like that. I'm an out-and-out coach.

"So that's maybe what's given me the drive over the years to continue to try to win more games and trophies."

Edwards is looking to add to the four tournament titles he won with Wales.

"You just never know, do you? Some adverse weather conditions or something for England in Rome could prevent them getting a bonus point," said Edwards.

Shaun Edwards coached at Wasps before linking up with Wales

"The last Six Nations was was my 50th winners' medal, well 51st if you count the Triple Crown.

"Hopefully it'd be nice to have some silverware for France and they want that recognition, but the first thing is just to improve.

"Dreaming about trophies is not the way to win trophies. It's just to go step by step, then the trophies will come.

"There's a chance for a new trophy coming in the autumn, which is exciting and might only be played for once, so is something that would definitely be fantastic to win."

Edwards was part of Warren Gatland's Wales backroom staff from 2008 to 2019 before linking up with Fabien Galthie's France through until the end of the 2023 World Cup. He has played down a chance of a reunion on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa next summer.

"Personally, I want to repay the faith that France paid in me after they gave me a four-and-a-half year deal," said Edwards.

Warren Gatland and Shaun Edwards were part of Sir Ian McGeechan's British and Irish Lions backroom staff in South Africa in 2009

"The French Federation have shown a lot of faith in me. My priority is France.

"I've been a person who has been lucky in my life and been involved in some decent teams over the years."

Edwards is a driven rugby man, but lockdown life has meant welcome time with his family.

"I've been trying to be a good dad because in 2019, with the World Cup, the Six Nations, everything that was going on and training camps, I was away for 230 days from my kids," said Edwards.

"So it's a long time for a dad to be away from two young children. It's been good to to do my main job, my proper job, which is to be a decent father."