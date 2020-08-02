Nigel Walker scored 78 tries in 121 games for Cardiff RFC

Being a trailblazer has become natural to Nigel Walker over his sporting career and working life.

He was the Olympic hurdler who became a Wales rugby international. In retirement, he was head of BBC Sport Wales before he became National Director of the English Institute of Sport (EIS).

Walker, 57, oversees programmes designed to help Olympians and Paralympians in their pursuit of medals and has had to adapt with the Tokyo Games being postponed until 2021.

Now Walker has become a member of the Cardiff Blues board to try to help the region's quest for success on the field.

Diversity issues

Walker is also one of the only black leaders of a major British sporting body, and the lack of diversity on sporting boards is an issue he is more than aware of.

"It has to change because boards, not just in sport, have to reflect of the population they serve and reside in," said Walker.

"If there is institutional racism it's about removing that. If it's some sort of unconscious bias there is training you can have.

"It takes time but people have to understand and recognise their organisation might have a problem and they have to come up with those solutions. Those will not be put in place overnight.

"I sit on the EIS board as the national director. I have a senior leadership team of nine which is all white. I don't think anybody would accuse me of being racist.

"When I go to interview for those senior positions we don't get applicants from a BAME background.

"So at the EIS we have instituted a strategy to change the pipeline of people that could apply for senior and board positions.

"It takes time but I am confident if the will is there, organisations can change for the better."

Nigel Walker switched to rugby from athletics after competing in Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games

The subject has come up at the same time as the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in America.

"I sincerely hope it's a pivotal moment and when people talk about 2020 events which led to the demonstrations, they also recall the changes implemented as a result," said Walker.

"I believe in the Black Lives Matter movement, well most elements of it, I don't believe in defunding the police and trying to stop capitalism and all those kinds of things.

"I believe in the fundamental premise all people were created equally and all people should have equal opportunity."

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt has spoken of the racism he has suffered.

"I have seen what Ashton has written and what he has said when he has been interviewed and I have been incredibly impressed," said Walker.

"It has been a mature and measured response in the face of some real provocation which he has experienced.

"He has handled himself brilliantly and I have nothing but praise for him."

Sporting starts including Premier League footballers have taken the knee to show support for Black Lives Matter.

"It's a simple but also a powerful thing and when you see team-mates of all colour background saying we feel fundamentally people were created equally and should be treated equally and have equal opportunity, that is powerful," added Walker.

"That is only one element because the people who make the decisions have to act upon it."

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt on racism

Walker says Wales rugby players must be allowed to follow suit if they wish when the Pro14 resumes on 22 August.

"I have not been party to those discussions and am sure they are ongoing," said Walker.

"People have to be comfortable, but what I would say is if people want to take the knee they should not be prevented from doing so."

Blues battles

Walker has returned to his rugby roots and become a member of the Cardiff Blues board with ambitions to help the region reach greater heights.

"Success would look like Cardiff Blues competing with distinction in the Pro14 and European competition and challenging for silverware," said Walker.

"When the draws are made for those tournaments, teams would fear their visit to Cardiff.

"Cardiff rugby club has a rich tradition of being competitive and successful. Things have not gone as well on the pitch as they would have liked and that is everyone being honest."

Walker accepts he has joined at a challenging time, with the regions in a financial crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic and no games having been played since March.

Cardiff Blues will play the final home game of the 2019-20 season at Rodney Parade as the Arms Park is part of the Principality Stadium field hospital complex.

"There are lots of challenges not just for Cardiff Blues but for all the regions across Wales and the global game," said Walker.

"It is how we can meet those challenges and meet them head on and it's incredibly interesting. I am a firm believer there is a solution to every problem."

Walker will be asked to help with developing players and ensure there is a successful Blues academy supply line.

"Money is a scarce resource," said Walker.

"No organisation has the divine right to be successful and you have to put in place the plans to do that.

"Cardiff Blues have a strategy they would like to implement and a large part of that is around the academy and producing our own players.

"We are not like French clubs or some English clubs who have millionaire backers throwing money at the club.

"Cardiff has had a very good backer in Peter Thomas up until the recent past and we understand now we have to do things differently.

Nigel Walker won the Welsh league and two Welsh Cup titles at Cardiff and the 1994 Five Nations with Wales

"That will mean the academy will have to be firing on all cylinders and will have to produce a large percentage of the first team from the Cardiff Blues region born and bred.

"That will take a while. We know there will be the money to bring in the occasional player but we are not going to go out and recruit 15 international players and turn Cardiff Blues into a powerhouse overnight."

Tokyo challenges

Walker's Cardiff Blues role will stand alongside his day job at the EIS in Sheffield, where he has helped the Team GB Olympic and Paralympic medal rush during 10 years in the role.

This year has presented one of the biggest challenges.

"It's difficult and some people are still coming to terms with it," said Walker.

"If you can imagine being an athlete coming towards the end of your career in outstanding shape, and the last four years had been geared towards these Games and then you're told it's postponed, it's heartbreaking.

"Psychologically it can break people, so we put support in place so they can make the decision to go again in 12 months.

"Athletes are resilient and have all the support they need and I am sure the vast majority will be ready to do GB and Northern Ireland proud in 12 months."