Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charlton Kerr

England Sevens international Charlton Kerr has agreed a deal to join Premiership side London Irish.

Kerr, 22, can play at full-back and has previously been involved with Northampton and Wasps academies.

“I’m very excited to get the chance to join London Irish and do my best for the club,” Kerr said.

Since making his senior England Sevens debut in 2017, Kerr has made 90 appearances for his country, scoring 27 tries.