Nigel Walker switched to rugby from athletics after competing in Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games

Cardiff Blues have appointed former Wales wing and Arms Park favourite Nigel Walker to the region's board.

Walker will begin his role with immediate effect.

The 57-year-old is currently National Director of the English Institute of Sport (EIS) and is determined to make a difference at the Blues.

"I would like to see Cardiff Blues have the impact on the pitch that we have seen in the past and we know can return," said Walker.

Sam Warburton and Martyn Williams have stepped down from the Blues board after taking up positions with Wales.

In his role at EIS, Walker is responsible for the scientific, medical, technological and engineering support provided to English athletes.

This accounted for 93 per cent of athletes, and 31 of the 34 sports, that won a medal for Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympic & Paralympic Games.

At the Blues, Walker will have a particular focus on development pathways, elite performance, recruitment strategy and rugby innovation in his new advisory role.

"I am a Cardiff boy born and bred, I used to stand on those terraces when I was paying to watch players like Gareth Edwards, PL Jones, Gerald Davies and I obviously used to play for this club and only this club," said Walker.

"The motivation is wanting to give something back. We had some good times when I was playing, plenty of good times before that and I'd just like to help the board, the executive and the players realise the ambition set out in the current strategy.

"I have been involved in senior posts for about 20 years across the media and now the English Institute of Sport.

Nigel Walker won the Welsh league and two Welsh Cup titles at Cardiff and the 1994 Five Nations with Wales

"I have sat on a few boards, I've learnt a bit, played the game, have a passion for Cardiff and I believe in the strategy that has been written.

"Nobody should underestimate the ambition of the Blues board and if they were not ambitious I wouldn't be coming back in this role.

"It is no good being also rans, I am not coming back to be part of a set-up, which encourages anything but the best.

"I have been involved in Olympic and Paralympic sport for 10 years, the greatest period in Olympic and Paralympic history, and I believe I can be involved in something similar here at Cardiff Blues."

Walker played rugby in Cardiff throughout his youth before focusing on the 110m hurdles.

After missing out on the 1992 Olympic Games, Walker switched back to rugby and joined Cardiff RFC where he scored 78 tries in 121 appearances while also crossing for 12 tries in 17 Wales internationals.

After retiring in 1998, Walker became Head of Sport at BBC Wales and Head of Change and Internal Communications before moving to EIS in 2010.

He was awarded an OBE in the Queen's birthday honours in 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Nigel's calibre to further strengthen our board with his vast experience and expertise," said Cardiff Blues chairman Alun Jones.

"I have no doubt he will be a major influence and driving force behind Cardiff Blues."