London Irish will resume the Premiership season in August eighth in the table

Premiership club London Irish have signed former Ealing Trailfinders hooker Matt Cornish.

The 23-year-old made more than 90 appearances for the Championship outfit during his spell in west London.

"Matt has built up a good amount of experience in his short career," London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"We are looking forward to seeing his development continue with us," added the former Ireland head coach.

London Irish have not disclosed the length of Cornish's contract with the club.

The Exiles will restart the 2019-20 league campaign, which has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, at Bath on Saturday, 15 August.