Exeter Chiefs have decided to retain their current name and logo following calls from some fans to lose their Native American branding.

The Premiership club's board met on Wednesday to discuss a petition, signed by more than 3,700 people, asking for the "harmful" branding to be dropped.

Supporters have been split over the issue, with petitions also launched arguing against a change.

The board did, however, decide their 'Big Chief' mascot would be retired.

"Content provided to the board indicated that the name Chiefs dated back into the early 1900s and had a long history with people in the Devon area," the club said in a statement. external-link

"The board took the view that the use of the Chiefs logo was in fact highly respectful.

"It was noted over the years we have had players and coaches from around the world with a wide range of nationalities and cultures. At no time have any players, coaches or their families said anything but positive comments about the branding or culture that exists at the club.

"The one aspect which the board felt could be regarded as disrespectful was the club's mascot 'Big Chief' and as a mark of respect have decided to retire him."

