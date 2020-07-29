Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Covid-19 safety measures are in place at all Premiership training grounds

Four Premiership rugby players have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

It is not known how many different clubs the positive results came from, with a fifth positive case recorded by an unknown member of staff.

Just under 850 tests were carried out on Monday at all 12 Premiership clubs in the fourth round of testing since training resumed in early July.

The previous week's results saw just two positive tests for players.

The Premiership season is set to resume after a five-month break on 14 August.

The first week of testing recorded the highest number of positive results with 10 and this is the first time numbers have risen week-on-week since then.

Those who returned positive results in the latest round will now self-isolate along with people they have been in close contact with.