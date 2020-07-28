Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Dubai and Cape Town rounds of the 2021 Rugby World Sevens - due to take place in November and December this year - will not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Men's and women's events had been scheduled for 26-28 November and 4-6 December 2020 respectively.

World Rugby has set up a working group to evaluate the rest of the season.

New Zealand were awarded men's and women's titles for 2020 having led the standings when the suspension came.

Dubai has staged a sevens event every year since the inaugural tournament in 1970.

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said: "This is a prudent decision taken with the health and wellbeing of the global rugby community and wider society as our top priority and guided by the relevant government and international public health authority advice.

"We look forward to welcoming these wonderful destinations back to the series following this year's hiatus."

Last week it was announced that England men's and women's sevens players - some of whom are due to compete in next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics - may not have their contracts renewed because of the financial impact of coronavirus.