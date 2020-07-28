Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Down made his senior Cardiff Blues debut for the region against Borders in 2007

Cardiff Blues second row James Down has left the region after a 12-year career to join Russian side Lokomotiv Penza.

During two stints with Cardiff Blues, the 32-year-old amassed 132 first-team appearances, while also playing 111 games for Cardiff RFC.

"I grew up supporting Cardiff and Cardiff Blues so to play for my home region for so long has been a dream," said Down.

"I am now looking forward to the next chapter in my career."

Down established himself as a regular first-team squad member before a serious ankle dislocation and fracture against Racing Metro - now known as Racing 92 - hampered his progress.

In 2014, he spent a single season at London Welsh in the Premiership before returning to Cardiff Blues, where he has remained for the past five years.

"I'm am eternally grateful for the opportunities I have had and have so many fond memories from winning Welsh derbies to big European victories on the road against the likes of Pau, Lyon and Toulouse," said Down.

"The supporters have always been brilliant with me, particularly after I suffered that serious ankle dislocation, and I can only thank them and all the guys at the Arms Park."