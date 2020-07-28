Scarlets aim to agree player pay deal

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets players celebrate victory over London Irish in January 2020

Scarlets are aiming to resolve their own player pay cuts disputes.

In April, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) reached an agreement with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) over a 25% salary reduction that would last for three months.

A long-term collective agreement was expected to again cover all four Welsh regions, but talks have stalled.

Scarlets are now looking to solve their pay issue themselves and each region might face their own negotiations.

Dragons have also looked at conducting their own talks but Scarlets appear to be further down the discussion line and it leaves the collective bargaining tool for the players across the regions in danger.

The PRB represents the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the four regions - Scarlets, Cardiff Blues, Dragons and Ospreys.

The Pro14 season resumes next month, with Scarlets hosting the Cardiff Blues on 22 August.

The original three-month pay cuts agreement finished in June, which means three options could occur on players wages.

They can go to full pay as normal, regions could impose cuts with players reserving their rights under the terms of their original contracts, or sides could agree with players to take cuts either as a player group or individually.

No long-term collective deal has been agreed despite the WRPA and the players willing to agree to a further 12 months of 25% pay cuts, on top of the three months they have already suffered.

But they are unhappy about the proposals presented by the PRB on how to potentially reclaim lost earnings.

That is important to the players, who feel they should be able to share in future profits after agreeing to pay sacrifices now to preserve the game in Wales.

One of the sticking points was the scheme created for players to try and recoup those losses, which is deemed by the players to be unfair.

The proposals were thought to exclude any player from the scheme who extends his contract over the next three years or leaves Wales.

It is a scheme that appears to rule out most players, with the only individuals exempt being those who renegotiate contracts they are happy with in an agreed timeline.

The WPRA has said in previous statements every person in Welsh rugby should have the opportunity to try and recoup their losses.

Players now believe this is not the case for them and fear the PRB has not acknowledged these concerns. It is understood, though, that no player strikes have been discussed by the WRPA.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies says the governing body is seeking a loan of around £20m to help cope with the coronavirus crisis which would largely go to the regions.

With no rugby played in Wales since March, the WRU could lose £50m if it does not host international matches for the rest of this year.

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac are among the senior executives who have accepted continued 25% pay cuts, while other staff members have had a 10% reduction.

The WRPA has previously said "it is not appropriate to put players in comparative terms with the game's administrators with no employment certainty beyond rugby retirement".

In July 2020, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Rugby Players Ireland reached an agreement on a pay cut for the four provincial sides' players, with a 10% salary reduction from 1 July to 31 December.