Tom Homer was part of the Bath side which beat London Irish 38-10 when the teams met in the Premiership at the Madejski Stadium in December

Full-back Tom Homer has returned to London Irish after rejoining from Bath.

The 30-year-old spent five years with Bath after joining from the Exiles in 2015, scoring nine tries in 70 games.

Homer was a graduate from Irish's academy in his first spell at the club, in which time he was also capped by England at under-18 and under-20 level.

Irish have not disclosed the length of Homer's contract, although he will be available when the season restarts next month after the coronavirus pandemic.

Homer, who made 113 appearances for Irish during his first spell at the Premiership outfit, told the club website: external-link "I am delighted to get the chance to come back to where it all started and to put the green jersey on again."

Director of rugby Declan Kidney added: "We are very happy to see Tom returning to London Irish and I am sure the supporters will be pleased to see him back.

"He is an experienced Premiership player and has a lot to offer our squad."