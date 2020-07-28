Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins host Sale Sharks on 14 August in their first Premiership match since the coronavirus lockdown

Harlequins have signed Scotland Under-20 tight-head prop Mak Wilson.

The 20-year-old moves to London from Scottish Super 6 side Southern Knights and has played for Scotland in all their international age groups.

His move comes a day after Harlequins signed former Ireland-Under 20 tight-head Craig Trenier from Championship side Ealing.

"When this type of opportunity comes up, it's something you have to take," Wilson told the club website.

"I am looking forward to the next challenge alongside exciting coaching and playing staff."