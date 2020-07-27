Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Rhodes joined Saracens in 2015

Saracens back-row forward Mike Rhodes has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship-bound club.

The 32-year-old uncapped South African has made 93 appearances for Sarries since joining in 2015.

“Mike has played an invaluable role in our progression over the last five years," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"His experience and competitive spirit will be crucial for the challenge ahead."

A points deduction for persistent salary cap breaches means the defending Premiership and European champions will play in England's second tier next season.

Saracens will restart the 2019-20 campaign, which has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, at Bristol Bears on Saturday, 15 August.