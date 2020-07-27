Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins have played at The Stoop since 1963

Premiership side Harlequins have signed tighthead prop Craig Trenier from Championship outfit Ealing Trailfinders.

The 26-year-old, who has represented Ireland at under-20 level, began his career in the Ulster academy and has also featured for Richmond.

"Craig has displayed significant talent with Richmond and Ealing," Quins boss Paul Gustard told the club website. external-link

"We needed a specialist tighthead prop, and Craig is the man to fill the role."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Trenier's deal at The Twickenham Stoop.