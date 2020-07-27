Autumn Tests to be replaced by eight-team tournament

By Tom English & Chris JonesBBC Sport

The 2020 Six Nations is scheduled to conclude on 31 October
This year's Autumn Tests are set to be replaced by an eight-team tournament involving all four home nations plus France, Italy, Japan and Fiji.

It will begin on 14 November - two weeks after the final round of the 2020 Six Nations is completed.

Wales' game with Scotland, Ireland's trip to France, and England's match in Italy have been scheduled for 31 October after being postponed in March.

The other outstanding tie - Ireland v Italy - will be played the week before.

Scotland's meeting with Wales appears more likely to be held at Twickenham than in Cardiff.

No decision has been taken yet on whether fans will be allowed into the Six Nations matches, but the RFU is hopeful supporters will be able to attend games in the new tournament.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said last month the union is planning for up to 40,000 fans to be able to attend the Twickenham Tests, pending governmental approval.

England will face Wales, Ireland and Fiji in one group, with the latter two fixtures at Twickenham and the venue of the first game still to be decided.

In the other pool, Scotland will host Japan and France at Murrayfield and face Italy in Rome.

The tournament will be staged on four consecutive weekends until 5 December, with each team facing their equivalent in the other pool on that final weekend with the venue to be decided.

Official confirmation of the schedule and the venues is expected in August.

It means Gregor Townsend's side's Autumn internationals against Argentina and New Zealand have been cancelled, while the one against Japan could be moved.

Groups

  • Stadiums full of corporate and debenture holders then. Waters down 2021s six nations a bit. Wander why they didn’t stick with the scheduled fixtures. Southern Hemisphere off season I guess.

  • Why....?

  • I am in favour of anything that gives the "Smaller teams" a chance to get better. Especially the Pacific teams who get constantly raided for players, and financially are screwed over by the bigger nations.

  • Excellent we are coming out of the doldrums now lets get amateur rugby a date to restart so I can get look forward to getting on a pitch again!

  • Obviously the BBC couldn't state it was the 6N teams + Japan & Fiji. Not the brightest.........
    Looking forward to some rugby though.

  • Q. Which group do want to be in? Group A with England, Wales, Ireland and Fiji or Group B with
    A. Group B. Bee. Be. B

  • Did Nicola Sturgeon choose the groups!
    Not exactly balanced, but great that England get to play Wales and Ireland. Always great games!

  • Yeah, Pool1 is the real group of death: Wales Ireland and Fiji, all battling for top spot!

  • As a Scotland fan i would look forward to this competition although i would have serious misgivings if fans were allowed to travel around other countries to attend these games when we are still amid a pandemic, might be better keeping it to closed games in light of people being caught out with their holidays to Spain as an example of what can go wrong!

