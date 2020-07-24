Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jackson Wray has spent his whole career at Saracens

Saracens forward Jackson Wray has signed a new three-year deal with the relegated Premiership club.

The 29-year-old, who confirmed in March he would stay with Sarries despite them dropping into the Championship next term, has made more than 200 appearances for the club since 2009.

Wray is the latest of Sarries' Premiership and European Cup winning players, including England pair Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, to recommit.

"I love this club," Wray said.

"It's a proper family and a special place to be. I enjoy coming into the environment every day and couldn't imagine myself anywhere else."

A points deduction initially handed out in November for persistent salary cap breaches condemned the Premiership and European champions to life in England's second-tier competition next season.

Despite the ignominy of their demotion, a number of Saracens biggest names have chosen to stay in north London.

Wray, who came through the academy at Saracens, has pledged his "long-term" future, as has Itoje, Farrell and fellow England internationals Jamie George, Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly.