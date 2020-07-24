Back-row Sioned Harries has won 58 caps for Wales

Wales and Worcester back-row Sioned Harries says she is determined to return to the international set-up and secure her place at a fourth World Cup.

The 30-year-old, along with former captain Carys Phillips, was left out of Wales' 2020 Six Nations squad despite the pair having accrued over 100 caps.

I'm desperate to be back, the aim is to say I've been to four World Cups," Harries told the Cat a Charlo podcast.

To compete at the highest level... it could be a perfect ending to a career."

The Welsh Rugby Union has begun its search for a new women's head coach to replace Rowland Phillips, who left his role officially in March 2020 after missing all of Wales' 2019 autumn matches and this year's Six Nations.

In Phillips' absence, Chris Horsman, Geraint Lewis and Gareth Wyatt have shared the coaching duties.

Harries admits she struggled to understand being left out of the squad, as did Phillips.

"They told me they wanted to develop new players - and I appreciate that - but in my opinion you still need those senior players around, the ones to aspire to," she said.

"They have told myself and Carys that the door is always open. But there were times when we were looking at each other saying what can we do? What's going on here?"

'I'm in a much better place now'

Being omitted from the Welsh squad capped a frustrating 18 months for Harries who was injured during a Six Nations warm-up match against Ireland in January 2019.

"I think getting an injury knocked me and in some sessions I wasn't myself, I was going in feeling low," she said.

"They told me they wanted me to be more of a leader, to lead from the front, which is fair enough but I felt I lead from the way I played. But when you have a serious injury - and this was my first in 10 years - it's tough.

"I was telling myself keep your head down, do your best and make sure you secure the shirt. But maybe by doing so, I took away my character, and maybe I didn't show myself in the best light to the coaches.

"But I'm in a much better place now, my confidence is back after some good games for Worcester and when the new coach comes along, hopefully I can put my hand up again.

"As a PE teacher, I know the situation, I pick different teams for different occasions [so] I get the mindset, but hopefully this can be a fresh start, a clean slate and I can be the best player for the shirt."

Harries believes the next head coach appointment is a key one ahead of the 2021 World Cup scheduled to be held in New Zealand.

"It's really important they get the right person and a coach who can lead us to the highest standard," she added.

"There has been a lack of stability; I've been there 10 years and had five different coaches.

"It doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman, if you're a good coach, you're a good coach. We need someone to take us forward and it's a big ask with so little time before the World Cup.

"Whoever gets the job has to be ready - but what an exciting opportunity."