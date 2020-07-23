Fiji were drawn in the same group as Wales at the 2019 World Cup

The Fiji Rugby Union has claimed it is on "the verge of joining the Six Nations" in November.

However, a Six Nations spokesperson told BBC Sport that the Pacific islanders may play in a new series of matches involving Six Nations teams but would not join the main competition.

Coupled with possible involvement in southern hemisphere competitions, Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief executive John O'Connor said "they were great opportunities for Fiji Rugby which we could only dream of in the past."

He added: "We are on the verge of joining the Six Nations rugby competition and have Super Rugby, New Zealand and Australia knocking on our doors."

While fixture details are yet to be confirmed, it is understood that this year's suspended Six Nations will be completed before an unnamed competition takes place involving the Flying Fijians and one other nation.

The FRU's announcement came at the same time as it confirmed that under-fire chairman Francis Kean had been replaced by Conway Beg.

In June, World Rugby said it would look to introduce a "fit and proper person test" after Kean - who is under investigation by the global governing body - was stood down from the World Rugby council by the FRU in April, amid accusations of homophobia and discrimination.

O'Connor said Kean's five-year term had expired and he would "rotate out" of the position in line with the organisation's constitution.