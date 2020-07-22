Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been hosting Premier League games without fans present since the season resumed last month

Saracens and Super Rugby side Stormers hope to play a "high-profile" fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

Sarries signed a five-year partnership with Spurs in April 2019 to play a "showpiece" fixture at the stadium.

However, relegation for repeated salary-cap breaches and no European competition have seen the club turn to elite southern hemisphere opposition.

All parties are working to confirm the date of the event, in relation to current government Covid-19 protocols.

"We see this game with the Stormers, alongside our recent player announcements, as strong indicators of the club's high ambitions," said Sarries chairman Neil Golding.

Saracens have had a long-standing relationship with Stormers, in part thanks to the work of former director of rugby Brendan Venter - a former player for both the Super Rugby and Western Province Currie Cup teams.

Schalk Burger, Vincent Koch and Mike Rhodes are among the imports to have worn both side's colours.

This game would pit stars of 2019's World Cup final against each other once more - such as Sarries' England contingent of Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, the Vunipola brothers and Maro Itoje against members of South Africa's World Cup winning side, including skipper Siya Kolisi, powerful back-row Pieter-Steph du Toit and Test props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff.

Stormers coach John Dobson added: "Saracens are one of the top club teams in the world and renowned for their innovation and forward-thinking on and off the pitch, which this match is another good example of.

"This trip would give our players the chance to test themselves against a quality team in a world-class venue, and we are very much looking forward to being able to be part of this."