Jasper Wiese is the brother of Sale Sharks player Cobus Wiese

Leicester Tigers have signed South African back rower Jasper Wiese from Pro14 side Cheetahs following the end of his contract with the club.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Free State Cheetahs in the Currie Cup in 2016 and was promoted to the Cheetahs' senior squad the following season.

"The move is right for me at this time and after speaking with the coaches, I felt assured in my position," he said.

"Everybody wants to be world class. The structures are in place to be that."

Wiese is the latest addition at Tigers after they signed five players on Monday, including Fiji winger Kini Murimurivalu and Argentina back Matias Morini.

The Premiership club also brought in Super Rugby-based backs Kobus Van Wyk and Guy Porter, as well as ex-Harlequins forward Luke Wallace.

"He's a tough, aggressive player and one we feel will fit in well at Tigers and work strongly alongside our current crop of back-rowers in the pack," said head coach Geordan Murphy of Wiese.

"It's an exciting time here at Tigers and Jasper is another promising addition we will welcome to the group in the summer."