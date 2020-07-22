Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ex-Wales boss Mike Ruddock has also coached in England and Ireland

Mike Ruddock has been appointed Ospreys development director on a three-year contract.

The former Wales coach became the Welsh region's performance director in January 2020, having initially joined as a consultant the previous month.

The 60-year-old played a key role in the appointment of Toby Booth as head coach and Brock James as attack coach.

"I have passed on the high-performance baton to new head coach Toby Booth and his talented coaching team," he said.

"During my time at the Ospreys I have been heavily involved with coach and player recruitment, plus the setting up of our excellent new temporary training facility at Swansea RFC.

"Now that the foundations for success are in place it is the right time to move into another challenging role.

"As the club's first development director... it gives me a chance to help shape the future of the Ospreys by encouraging quality players to come into and through our system, and to nurture and develop them as players and people."

Ruddock's coaching experience includes Swansea, Leinster, Ireland Under-20s, Worcester Warriors and Dragons.