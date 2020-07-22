Zack Henry joined Leicester Tigers in February, after spending all of his professional career playing in France

While many of his peers were being told to "get out on the wing and score some tries", Zack Henry started on the path to a career as a dynamic fly-half.

Sussex-born Henry, whose February switch to Leicester Tigers follows four years playing professionally in France, believes young black players can often be "pigeon-holed" into certain positions while growing up playing rugby.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Radio Leicester, the 25-year-old talks about why there are fewer black players in "decision-making" positions, his reasons for joining Leicester Tigers and what it is like training with England's George Ford.

'At five or six, you don't know what attributes you have'

The Black Lives Matter movement has raised questions in most sports about diversity and opportunity.

Asked how "bias and potentially discrimination can manifest itself" in rugby union, Henry drew on his own experiences growing up in the game.

"It's hard for me to speak on professional rugby in England because I've only been here for six weeks," said Henry. "A club like Leicester is brilliant, it's so inclusive and a multicultural city.

"The big one for me is the growing up. I played schoolboy rugby, club rugby, state and private school rugby, academy rugby, university rugby and now professional rugby.

"What I learned growing up at these young ages is that at five or six years old, you don't know what attributes you have got, whether you're a decision-maker, a kicker, a passer; you've got no idea.

"Young black kids, from my experience and I can't generalise for across the country but speaking from my experiences, are pigeon-holed into basically 'you won't be a decision-maker, a skilful player or one of the intelligent players - get yourself out on the wing and score some tries if you can catch the ball'.

"I made the analogy of the NFL. The quarterback was always stereotypically a white man's role, about the educated and the intelligent.

"Recently, you start to see black players in there who are strong, fast and powerful, but they're as intelligent, if not more, than some of these old-school quarterbacks and it's changed the position. Quarterbacks have got the running game, the passing game and the decision-making game.

"That analogy can be given to fly-half as well. People are asking why we see less black 10s and nines, and there's a correlation between what I've seen at grassroots rugby and the professional level.

"I took everything my coaches said for gospel. You hang on their every word because you're a five or six-year-old athlete aspiring to be the best you can be. If they tell you you'll be good on the wing, you're going to do it. That's what I saw growing up."

An 'outrageous opportunity' with Leicester

Henry, who was with Harlequins as a teenager and came through their academy, has played his entire professional career in France having made the huge decision to move at the age of 21.

He wanted to continue his rugby career and had offers to stay in the Championship in England when he finished his studies at Bristol University. But the lure of France, and playing for former England and Bath captain and scrum-half Richard Hill at Rouen, was too tempting.

He ended up staying in France for four years, and has joined Tigers from Pro D2 side USO Nevers, where he has spent the past two seasons.

Henry played under former England international Richard Hill at Rouen

"I went without hesitation - I knew it was the right decision," he added.

"They really embraced the way I play. There's rugby and there's life - and the things I learned on and off the field have set me up for life. I only wanted to go for a year but ended up staying."

But he feels the time is right to challenge himself in England.

"After four years, I thought it might be nice to step back to the Premiership and show what I can do, but also to be near the family," Henry explained. "I've missed a lot of stuff being out there - so it's about the balance of life and rugby.

"I was always keeping my options open, but even before Leicester made an offer I felt I can't finish my career as an English rugby player and not play in England. When Leicester came over the table, it wasn't a situation where you weigh it up - I thought it was an outrageous opportunity."

Ford in focus

George Ford returned to Leicester in the summer of 2017 after a spell with Bath

Henry is in no doubt he is in the ideal place to perfect his trade. Not only is he playing with the Tigers but he can follow the example set by England number 10 George Ford and new head coach Steve Borthwick. Both bring vast club and international experience.

"George is an insane professional, always working so hard." Henry said. "I saw that from day one. Those levels of details and intensity can really help my game.

"Steve Borthwick spoke at the start of the season about being respected and valued again. To be part of something positive again, for the fans, and be part of this set-up, is amazing.

"I want to play a part, even a little part, in returning us to success. He's quality - his reputation speaks for itself, you don't get a reputation like his without being exceptional.

"Every day is really professional. The intensity is brilliant but he's also a really nice bloke. Saying that - there's no room for error."