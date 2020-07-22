All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick will be a non-executive director and global ambassador at Parc y Scarlets

Scarlets have appointed legendary former New Zealand captain and World Cup winner Sean Fitzpatrick as a new board member.

The 57-year-old has been installed by the Welsh region in the same week that Simon Muderack has replaced Nigel Short as executive chairman.

Fitzpatrick joins as a non-executive director and global ambassador.

"I'm hugely excited to be joining a club with such a rich history," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was part of New Zealand's World Cup-winning squad in the inaugural tournament in 1987. He played in 92 Tests between 1986 and 1997 and was captain for 51 internationals.

The former hooker played 63 consecutive Test matches and guided the All Blacks to a series win over the touring British and Irish Lions in 1993, and to a first memorable Test series triumph in South Africa in 1996.

"The tradition and the passion is so similar to New Zealand and the Scarlets is the closest to a New Zealand environment I have experienced, completely community-based, with a total focus on the development of local talent and pride in their achievement," said Fitzpatrick.

"The development structures are outstanding, that is shown by the number of academy players who come through and earn senior contracts and also go on and win international honours, similarly with the coaching structures.

New Zealand captain Sean Fitzpatrick in the middle of the front row of the scrum against Wales at the 1995 World Cup

"I remember touring here. I played in the 1989 game at Stradey Park in the rain and gales and experienced that west Wales passion first hand.

"I also feel I have a personal connection with Welsh rugby - it is in my blood.

"My father [Brian] played against Wales in the 1953 match - the last time Wales beat the All Blacks - and greats like Phil Bennett and Gareth Edwards were my childhood heroes."

Fitzpatrick was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit by the governor-general in 1997.

He has worked as a rugby pundit since his retirement and has been a member of the board of Harlequins. He became chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy in May 2016.

"The Scarlets board has phenomenal strength in depth with a real collective commitment to a shared vision and strong values," said Fitzpatrick.

"The ambition in terms of trying to grow the club is something that excites me; the club is ambitious and I like that.

"The world is changing and Covid has accelerated that change.

"We are in a position to shape rugby for the next 25 years; the decisions we are making now are similar to those we were making 25 years ago. I see this as an opportunity to have an influence and help grow this great game."

New Scarlets executive chairman Muderack added: "To have been able to secure someone of Sean's talent speaks volumes not only about the ambition of the Scarlets to become a global brand in the world of rugby, but also of the attractiveness of what we have here and what the club has built.

"The Scarlets brand is already well understood on a global platform, the addition of Sean Fitzpatrick's name to the roster of talent associated with the club will further uplift that and broaden the appeal wider than it is today."