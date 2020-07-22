Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Premiership Rugby has been testing players and staff weekly at a reported cost of £100,000 for each round of tests

Clubs could be fined or deducted points or have individual players banned for breaches of coronavirus rules when the Premiership season restarts.

The penalties come into force as teams travel to matches on Friday 14 August, the first round since resumption.

Rules include teams travelling on two buses to maintain social distancing and players staying in single hotel rooms.

Any potential breaches will be investigated by the Rugby Football Union's disciplinary head David Barnes.

Dependent on the severity of the breach Barnes can convene a disciplinary panel to assess the case and determine the outcome.

Any infringement will be categorised as "intentional, reckless or careless" and then as high, medium or low consequence.

The rules have been announced after the third round of test results for the Premiership saw two players test positive for coronavirus, a significant reduction on the previous two weeks.