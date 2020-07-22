Premiership rugby union: Two players test positive for Covid-19
Two players from different Premiership clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing.
Almost 900 tests were carried out on Monday at all 12 Premiership sides and those who returned positive results will now self-isolate along with people they have been in close contact with.
Nine people tested positive for coronavirus last week and 10 in the first week of testing on 8 July.
The Premiership season will resume after a five-month break on 14 August.