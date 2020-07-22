Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Covid-19 safety measures are in place at all Premiership training grounds

Two players from different Premiership clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing.

Almost 900 tests were carried out on Monday at all 12 Premiership sides and those who returned positive results will now self-isolate along with people they have been in close contact with.

Nine people tested positive for coronavirus last week and 10 in the first week of testing on 8 July.

The Premiership season will resume after a five-month break on 14 August.