Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England lead the men's and women's 2020 Six Nations tournaments

The men's and women's Six Nations could be completed this year after World Rugby recommended a new temporary international window.

It would be between 24 October and 5 December for northern hemisphere sides.

In the southern hemisphere, it has been recommended that the 2020 Rugby Championship be played in a single country from 7 November to 12 December.

The dates will have to be approved by the World Rugby Council next week.

The World Rugby Council meetings have been held virtually since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Six Nations window, a World Rugby statement read that it would "accommodate the postponed men's and women's Six Nations matches at the end of October, a rest weekend on 7 November and a programme of international matches involving the Six Nations and invited teams hosted in Europe from 14 November through to 5 December".

If approved, each individual union will announce their international fixtures with their respective international competition owners.

Wales will have to host their home fixtures away from the Principality Stadium after chief executive Martyn Phillips confirmed there will be no more international matches at the ground this year because it is being used as a temporary hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still four men's Six Nations matches to completed and six in the women's competition.