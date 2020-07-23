British and Irish Lions quiz: can you name the squad for the first Test in 2017?

Kieran Reed and Sam Warburton hold up the trophy
The 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand ended in a draw

In a year, the British and Irish Lions will be playing their first Test against world champions South Africa.

Last time round, the Lions managed a miraculous draw against then World Cup holders New Zealand.

But things didn't look so hopeful after the first Test, which the All Blacks dominated to win 30-15. Can you remember the 23 players in the Lions squad on that day?

Can you name the Lions squad for the first Test in 2017?

