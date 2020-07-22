Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dom Waldouck made 29 appearances in his four seasons with Newcastle Falcons

Gloucester have appointed Newcastle player-coach Dom Waldouck as their new defence coach.

The 32-year-old centre also had spells with Wasps, Northampton Saints, London Irish and American side Ohio Aviators.

"Dom is a really exciting appointment for the club," head coach George Skivington said.

"He's a young, enthusiastic coach, who has plenty of experience and deep understanding of Premiership and European rugby."