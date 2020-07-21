Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Mike Slemen (centre) pictured alongside Phil Blakeway (left) and Stuart Lane as the British and Irish Lions squad arrived back in England after the tour of South Africa in 1980

Former England winger Mike Slemen has died at the age of 69, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Slemen played 31 times for England, winning the Five Nations Grand Slam in 1980, and also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions that year.

Ex-England captain Sir Bill Beaumont called Slemen "a great sportsman".

"Mike gave so much to the game and will be very much missed as someone whose spirit and outstanding athleticism graced our sport," he added.

Slemen, who was born in Liverpool, made his England debut in March 1976 against Ireland at Twickenham.

He made his last international appearance against Scotland at Murrayfield in February 1984 and was England’s most-capped winger when he retired.

Slemen's final first-class match came in May 1986 and, in 1994, he became part of Geoff Cooke's England management team as a backs coach.