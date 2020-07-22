Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

In 2017 a new £750,000 hybrid-pitch was installed at Rodney Parade

Cardiff Blues will host their final match of the 2019-20 season at Rodney Parade.

With Cardiff Arms Park remaining part of Dragon's Heart Hospital at the Principality Stadium, Blues will play Ospreys in Newport.

"We are happy to continue supporting Cardiff and Vale University Health Board with the Dragon's Heart Hospital," said Blues chief executive Richard Holland.

"So we need a new venue for this game.

"Taking the game elsewhere in the region was not a realistic option due to the the necessary compliance with Covid-19 protocols and our vast commercial obligations.

"Rodney Parade will obviously be fully Covid-19 compliant, has LED boards and boasts a fantastic playing service.

"We are grateful to our friends at the Dragons, who have come to our aid and we are now looking forward to getting back on the pitch."

The Arms Park is currently out of action

It will form part of a double header on the final weekend of the regular season at Rodney Parade with the Dragons hosting Scarlets on 29 August.

Former Dragons and Wales lock Cory Hill, who has re-joined the Cardiff Blues, could play his first home game back at his old ground.

"We have always been fierce rivals on the field, but in these unprecedented times it is important we can come together and support each other," said Dragons managing director Mark Jones.

"We have come to an agreement that will see Cardiff Blues play their final home game of the season at Rodney Parade and we look forward to welcoming them to our home.

"As one of the busiest stadiums in the United Kingdom, we are used to hosting back-to-back fixtures and I know the staff here will once again rise to the challenge as rugby returns to Rodney Parade."