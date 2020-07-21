Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Baldwin scored for Dragons against Worcester in the European Challenge Cup

Dragons have extended the loan of Worcester Warriors scrum-half Luke Baldwin until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 29-year-old moved to Rodney Parade this season on an initial one-year deal and played eight games.

One of those was a try-scoring appearance against Worcester in the European Challenge Cup.

"Luke has made a big impression in his time with us," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

"He is a talented scrum-half who adds competition and depth to our senior squad, alongside the likes of Rhodri Williams and Tavis Knoyle.

"Luke's experience is also beneficial for the scrum-halves in our academy as we look to develop young Welsh talent at the region."

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said he was happy for Baldwin to remain at Rodney Parade to get more competitive action.

"I am pleased for Luke that the loan agreement with the Dragons has been extended, as this will ensure that he continues to get much valuable game time," Solomons said.