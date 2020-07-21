Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Steele spent six years at London Irish

Premiership club Harlequins have signed scrum-half Scott Steele following his departure from London Irish.

The 26-year-old was released by the Exiles earlier this month, having featured 127 times during a six-year spell with the club.

Former Scotland Under-20 international Steele will compete for a first-team place with Danny Care and Martin Landajo.

“I’m really excited about a new challenge," Steele said.

Steele will be eligible to play for Quins when the 2019-20 campaign restarts on 14 August. The season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The south-west London club have not disclosed the length of Steele's contract at The Twickenham Stoop.