Simon Muderack gained a degree in Business Administration from Bath University before his career in the technology sector

Scarlets chairman Nigel Short will step down from his role with immediate effect and will be replaced by Simon Muderack.

Short took over from Huw Evans in 2011 and under his tenure the Scarlets won the Pro12 title in 2017.

He will remain on the Scarlets board and represent the region on the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) until further notice.

Muderack has been appointed as the region's executive chairman.

Llanelli-born Muderack has built a career in the technology sector after spending nine years with Accenture.

Muderack founded and built Tribold before integrating with Sigma Systems and selling that to Hansen Technologies. He then took on the CEO role for the global Hansen Communications division.

Short outlined the need for the region to have a professional appointment.

"Our review at the end of last year concluded we should now take the significant step of appointing a professional chairman with the skillset and experience to build on the stable platform we now have and can dedicate the time to lead the club through its next stage of growth," said Short.

"Throughout a rigorous recruitment process, Simon has been the stand-out candidate, offering the combination of an outstanding track record of success in a highly competitive, fast-moving, global business and a deep sense of belonging as a lifelong Scarlet.

Nigel Short (right) with departed Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar

"Right now, the staggering and tragic impact of the pandemic continues to be a massive challenge for everyone involved in the club, together with our supporters, partners and suppliers and there is no doubt the next 18 months will be critical for the business.

"It remains our belief the next five years will bring a great deal of positive change and significant opportunity to the game we love."

Short also said there will be a further appointment to the board to "complete the recruitment" identified in the review.

Reflecting on his nine years in charge, Short added: "Witnessing the joy of the PRO12 title was a special moment, but I am most proud of the fact that our board has never wavered in protecting significant investment into our development structures.

"Especially through extremely challenging times financially and even now as we grapple with a catastrophic loss of revenue due to Covid-19.

"It is that philosophy and continuous investment that drives our sustainability and provides the pathway to enable the remarkable seam of talent our small community enjoys to realise their dreams.

"It has been my greatest honour to be a custodian of a great rugby club with almost 150 years of proud history. I look forward to our continuous evolution on and off the field, ensuring our future is even brighter than our past."