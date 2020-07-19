Harlequins are sharing The Twickenham Stoop stadium with London Irish for the rest of the season

Harlequins have signed South African prop Jordan Els from Championship side Ealing Trailfinders.

Els, 23, has been with Quins' west London neighbours Ealing for the past two seasons, since his arrival from Durban-based Natal Sharks midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

He has been signed for the 2020-21 season but will also be available for the rest of the current campaign.

"He is a great young kid who is built well," said head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"For a big man he can do the basics of a prop very well. He was widely regarded as the best loosehead in the Championship.

"What I like about him the most is his handling ability and his movement off the ball. He has soft touches and a good work rate for a big man."

Quins, who stood seventh in the Premiership table when the season was suspended in March, are due to get the season started again with a home game against Sale on Friday, 14 August.