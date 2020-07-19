Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Osprey Guido Volpi can play either at number eight or flanker

Argentine back-row Guido Volpi has signed a new two-year contract to remain at Ospreys.

The 24-year-old has played seven times for the Welsh region since joining in May 2018.

He went on loan to English Championship side Doncaster Knights during the 2019-20 season.

"Guido has fantastic athletic ability and continues to make good progress in the programme," said Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths.

"The opportunity to play under Clive Griffiths at Doncaster gave him regular rugby at a professional level, where he showed his potential as a dynamic ball-carrier.

"The challenge for Guido is to continue to develop and refine elements of his game."

Prior to joining Ospreys, Volpi played for CUQ Rugby in Buenos Aires before joining French side Narbonne.