JP Socino has won four caps for Argentina

Saracens have signed experienced Argentine international back Juan Pablo Socino to play for them in the Championship next season.

Socino, 32, who played in the Premiership for Newcastle and also for Edinburgh, has signed a one-year deal.

The Buenos Aires-born centre spent last season in Spain with Club de Rugby El Salvador.

Since first arriving in British rugby in 2010, Socino has had three spells with Championship clubs.

He had two stays at Rotherham, either side of a season with Nottingham and season in France at Dax, before joining Newcastle in 2014, where he made 75 Premiership appearances playing alongside younger brother Santiago.

He then moved north of the border for a season with Pro14 side Edinburgh prior to his move to Spain.

The four-times capped Puma, who can also play at stand-off, made two appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.