The incident between Mike Brown (left) and Ben Te'o happened at a training camp in Italy last August

Ben Te'o says he has not buried the hatchet with Mike Brown months after an altercation was reported to have cost them a place in England's 2019 World Cup squad.

The incident happened at a team social event in August with the centre suggesting that the consumption of alcohol played a part.

The 33-year-old told BT Sport: "We haven't crossed paths yet.

"We got along fine but sometimes things happen and guys have too many drinks."

Te'o, speaking for the first time about incident, said he was not too sure whether the bust-up was the reason coach Eddie Jones dropped the pair from the squad as reported in the Times. external-link

He added: "To be honest, I don't think it was that big of a deal. When I woke up in the ­morning I didn't think it was that big of a deal.

"But obviously for some people, maybe a leadership group or something along those lines, maybe it was a big deal to them?

"Eddie rang me up and said he wasn't going to take me to the World Cup. He was pretty upset with me."

The New Zealand-born player, who now plays rugby league for Brisbane Broncos, appeared for England 16 times and was part of the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand.

In an interview with the BBC last September, Brown said "there will be a time when I will speak about what happened".