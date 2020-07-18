Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Gibson joined Northampton from Leicester in 2015

Jamie Gibson has signed a contract with Northampton Saints for the remainder of the Premiership season, which is set to resume in mid-August.

The 29-year-old flanker left the club when his previous deal expired in June.

However, with Tom Wood set to be out for a minimum of three months because of injury, ex-Leicester man Gibson has returned to provide cover.

He made 125 appearances for Saints during his five-year spell at Franklin's Gardens.